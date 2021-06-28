One Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,934 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,361,000 after buying an additional 226,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,514,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

CAT stock opened at $216.31 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.45 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.90. The company has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

