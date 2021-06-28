One Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Trust – iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Trust – iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Get iShares Trust - iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $74.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.13. iShares Trust – iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $52.36 and a 52-week high of $74.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Trust – iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Trust - iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Trust - iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.