Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $3,402,255.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $520,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,880,345.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,817 shares of company stock valued at $10,752,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 47,271 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after buying an additional 38,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.57. 261,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,854. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.10. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

