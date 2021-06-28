OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00.

Shares of OPRX opened at $63.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,111.70 and a beta of 0.64.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. Research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

