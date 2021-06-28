OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00.
Shares of OPRX opened at $63.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,111.70 and a beta of 0.64.
Several analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.
Featured Story: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.