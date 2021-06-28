OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) PT Lowered to $11.00

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $9.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $687.94 million, a PE ratio of -136.55 and a beta of -0.26. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,224,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 70,409 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,560,000 after acquiring an additional 841,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

