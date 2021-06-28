O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,516,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

ORLY opened at $557.16 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $411.78 and a one year high of $568.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $541.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

