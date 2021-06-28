Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Director Buys $126,200.00 in Stock

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $32.87 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

OVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,434 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 378,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

