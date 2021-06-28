Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 24,574 Shares

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $614,841.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 57,469 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $1,439,598.45.

On Thursday, June 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $895,207.94.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,321 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $184,269.57.

On Monday, April 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 300,400 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $7,555,060.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 743,800 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $18,780,950.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total value of $31,000,707,500.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 168,375 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170,447.52, for a total value of $28,699,101,180.00.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.38. 788,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,278. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth $71,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

