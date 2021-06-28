Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ OYST opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Oyster Point Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $503.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.18. Research analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OYST. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 709.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 581,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 509,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 46.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after buying an additional 233,797 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 106.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 371,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 191,765 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 14.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 402,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 51,357 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 171.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 48,041 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

