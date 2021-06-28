Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $73.00. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. 26,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,168,129 shares.The stock last traded at $59.53 and had previously closed at $58.22.

OZON has been the topic of several other reports. Renaissance Capital raised Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ozon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Ozon by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ozon in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ozon in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

