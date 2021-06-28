Pamela Stephenson Sells 471 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) insider Pamela Stephenson sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $16,960.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,383.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,234. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. Analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.