Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,574 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 45.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 70,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,382,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 18.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 61,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HHC opened at $99.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.90. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.71 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

