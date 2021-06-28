Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 685.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 73,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 63,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

NYSE MSGS opened at $176.55 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

