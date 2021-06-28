Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $325,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $6,515,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $7,912,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,366,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $27.01.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STWD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

