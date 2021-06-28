Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 798.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,169 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spark Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spark Energy by 294.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 119,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 89,307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Spark Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Spark Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spark Energy by 700.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Spark Energy during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPKE opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.02. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.70.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.01 million for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 22.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Spark Energy Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

