Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,993 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

CRMT opened at $144.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.71. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.47 and a 12 month high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

