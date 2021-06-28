Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.25.

PZZA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of PZZA traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,264. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.39.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

