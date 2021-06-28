Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stake Cut by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $368.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

