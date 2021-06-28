PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,251,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51,737 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.7% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,518,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,023,000. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $476,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,393,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,342,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 33,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $290.98. The stock had a trading volume of 54,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.33 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

