PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $375.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.49% from the stock’s previous close.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

PayPal stock opened at $289.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 52 week low of $164.33 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 6.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

