PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Trading Down 5%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares fell 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.88 and last traded at $46.88. 2,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,013,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDCE. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in PDC Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 218,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 938,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 83,280.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.