PEAK6 Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 297,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 203,740 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VVNT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $343.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

