PEAK6 Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 347.3% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Telefónica by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 311,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Telefónica by 347,032.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,466 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $24,399,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Telefónica by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,170,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 317,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

TEF opened at $4.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.85. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.4478 dividend. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

TEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale began coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

