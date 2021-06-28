PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 101.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,637,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,433 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Senseonics by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 1,168,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Senseonics by 1,504.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 961,569 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Senseonics by 82.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 258,342 shares during the period. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,788,243 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,391. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SENS shares. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

