PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQOS. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diginex in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,264,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Diginex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,469,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diginex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diginex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diginex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diginex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Diginex stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.21. Diginex Limited has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

