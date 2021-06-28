Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of PEGA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.57. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -264.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $315,468.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,305 shares of company stock worth $1,292,733. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.6% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

