Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,348 Shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of The Alkaline Water worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Alkaline Water by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 83,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 112,837 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Alkaline Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

WTER opened at $1.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

