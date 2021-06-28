Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 331 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $358,714,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after buying an additional 3,169,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after buying an additional 2,112,630 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 805.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,489,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $50.99 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

