Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,006.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $1,124,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 834,276 shares of company stock worth $58,111,706 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

PINS stock opened at $76.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,280.67 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

