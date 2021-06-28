Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $90,000 in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACE Convergence Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACEV opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV).

Receive News & Ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.