Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,695 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Foods Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HF Foods Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,599,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after purchasing an additional 139,279 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 89.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HFFG stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.61 and a beta of 1.53. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.38 million for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%.

HF Foods Group Profile

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food service distributor to Asian restaurants located in the Southeastern, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. It distributes Asian specialty food items, meat and poultry products, seafood, fresh produce, packaging and other items, and commodities.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.