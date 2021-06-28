Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 70,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,983. The company has a market cap of $733.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

