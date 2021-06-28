Periscope Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 950,100 Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 950,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,292,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.81% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 59,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAAC opened at $9.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

