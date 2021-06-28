Periscope Capital Inc. Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) by 150.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,400 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 179,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 62,476 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,635,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,348,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition alerts:

SGAM opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.