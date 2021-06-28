Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MONCU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:MONCU opened at $9.94 on Monday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.