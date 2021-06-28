Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 849,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSAGU. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $497,000.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSAGU opened at $9.98 on Monday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSAGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.