Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 700,000 Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000.

Get Fortistar Sustainable Solutions alerts:

Shares of FSSIU stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSSIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.