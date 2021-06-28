Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) were up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.47. Approximately 5,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 895,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSNL shares. TheStreet upgraded Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist dropped their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.58.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $55,077.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,712 shares of company stock worth $3,643,834. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Personalis by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Personalis by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

