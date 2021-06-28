PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,075,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 101,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of PetroChina worth $38,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTR. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $92.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

