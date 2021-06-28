PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells $24,321.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $24,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,385,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,623,543.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PGTI stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $28.11.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 14.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.