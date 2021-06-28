PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 8,000.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PZRXQ stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. 5,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,039. PhaseRx has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.

PhaseRx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a portfolio of products for the treatment of inherited enzyme deficiencies in the liver using intracellular enzyme replacement therapy. The company develops its products based on its proprietary Hybrid mRNA technology platform, which allows the synthesis of missing enzyme inside the cell.

