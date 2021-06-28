PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 8,000.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PZRXQ stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. 5,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,039. PhaseRx has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.
About PhaseRx
