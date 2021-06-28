Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post $7.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.61 billion and the highest is $8.05 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $6.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.86 billion to $32.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $34.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.73. The stock had a trading volume of 138,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,163. The company has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.06. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $100.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

