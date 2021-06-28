Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PNXGF. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Investec lowered Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phoenix Group has an average rating of Buy.

PNXGF opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

