Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Sells $1,266,514.55 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts sold 21,091 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,266,514.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,120,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded up $2.01 on Monday, reaching $61.26. The company had a trading volume of 30,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,543. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

PHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Phreesia by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

