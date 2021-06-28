Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. 31,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,509. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,381,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,285,000 after buying an additional 1,465,012 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 4,012.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,284,000 after buying an additional 1,230,437 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,622,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,311,000 after buying an additional 871,119 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

