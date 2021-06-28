Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.54. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,932,000 after acquiring an additional 284,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 69,480 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

