PIXEL Tops One Day Volume of $455.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $17.24 million and approximately $455.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,358.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $476.38 or 0.01386502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.93 or 0.00381070 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00083898 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003995 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

