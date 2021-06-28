Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 13,200 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,926 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 509,740 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 100,603 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Microsoft by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 57,018 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 15,736 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $265.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.27. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $267.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.18.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

