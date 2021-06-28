Polkadex (PDEX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.15 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for about $13.35 or 0.00038650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a total market cap of $26.22 million and $1.15 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkadex has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00046439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00138838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00164299 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,917.40 or 1.01065232 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

