Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $710.00

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.28) and last traded at GBX 700 ($9.15), with a volume of 10350 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($9.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 653.48. The company has a market cap of £97.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.33.

About Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

